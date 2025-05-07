Ten Coleraine teachers, 10k a day, 10-day challenge to raise awareness during Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten local teachers from Loreto College Coleraine are set to take part in a 10k a day, 10 day challenge in support of AWARE NI. This challenge, which begins on May 7 and coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, will raise awareness and vital funds for local mental health services including two local support groups in Coleraine and Limavady.

"As teachers, we see every day the weight of everyday life dragging some of our young people down," said Oonah McEwan, Safeguarding Team, Loreto College Coleraine.

"The need to appear perfect, looming uncertainty about the future, overwhelming expectations and conflict with personal identities can create turmoil and stress.

"Thanks to organisations like AWARE it is not all bleak. Encouraging open conversations and fostering safe school environments we can prioritise well-being and begin to turn the tide. This is why Loreto staff are taking on this fundraiser."

You can donate to the college’s fundraising page here:

As Mental Health Awareness Week approaches (12 - 18 of May), AWARE NI, Northern Ireland’s leading charity supporting individuals with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, is calling on the local community to continue to stand by those needing mental health support across the region and beyond.

“One in five adults in Northern Ireland faces mental health challenges, underscoring the critical need for accessible support services,” says Margaret McCrossan, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI.

AWARE NI operates a network of 24 peer-led mental health support groups, including the Coleraine and Limavady Support Groups, where participants affected by mental health challenges find a safe space to share experiences and build resilience. These groups are essential for providing support and fostering a sense of community among individuals facing similar challenges.

AWARE NI’s services include providing information, education, and support for people with mental health conditions and their families. The charity’s outreach extends across Northern Ireland, offering a lifeline to many who feel isolated and overwhelmed by their mental health struggles.

For more information on how to participate in fundraising activities, please contact [email protected] to get started today.

The Coleraine Support Group meets fortnightly at the Lodge Hotel - Collier Suite, Coleraine on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, with the next meeting taking place on May 20. The Limavady support group meets fortnightly at 101a Irish Green Street Limavady on Thursdays at 7pm, with the next meeting on May 8.

These groups provide consistent access for participants seeking support and connection.