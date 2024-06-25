Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teachers and support staff at Fairview Primary have received UK-wide recognition for the mental health services provided to pupils at the Co Antrim school.

Members of the Hillmount Avenue school’s leadership team attended the Tes Awards 2024 event at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on June 21, where the school picked up the Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year title.

Judged by a panel of experts from long-serving head teachers to heads of educational organisations, the judges selected winners for 23 categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge of the awards and Director General of BESA Caroline Wright said: "Fairview PS have used a range of ways to address mental health and have built sensory rooms to teach children how to regulate themselves and their emotions.

Staff from Fairview Primary picked up the Tes award on June 21. (Pic: Fairview PS).

"Their focus on promoting positive mental health has not only helped the children but also the school community, especially parents, educating and reassuring them on how to help their children’s mental health."

Fiona Norris, Vice Principal and Head of Pastoral Care at Fairview Primary added: “To be recognised for our efforts in addressing the mental health of our pupils is a tremendous honour, and testament to the importance our whole school community has placed upon it. Thank you.”

The prestigious awards, now in the 16th year and dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, saw shortlisted teachers and schools from across the UK attend the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad