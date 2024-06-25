Tes Schools Awards: Ballyclare school wins Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year accolade
Members of the Hillmount Avenue school’s leadership team attended the Tes Awards 2024 event at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on June 21, where the school picked up the Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year title.
Judged by a panel of experts from long-serving head teachers to heads of educational organisations, the judges selected winners for 23 categories.
Judge of the awards and Director General of BESA Caroline Wright said: "Fairview PS have used a range of ways to address mental health and have built sensory rooms to teach children how to regulate themselves and their emotions.
"Their focus on promoting positive mental health has not only helped the children but also the school community, especially parents, educating and reassuring them on how to help their children’s mental health."
Fiona Norris, Vice Principal and Head of Pastoral Care at Fairview Primary added: “To be recognised for our efforts in addressing the mental health of our pupils is a tremendous honour, and testament to the importance our whole school community has placed upon it. Thank you.”
The prestigious awards, now in the 16th year and dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, saw shortlisted teachers and schools from across the UK attend the ceremony.
Rod Williams, CEO of Tes stated: “The Tes Schools Awards are a fantastic celebration of the education community, and it’s an honour and a privilege to be able to recognise the impact of the teachers and schools that lives on through the students and their futures that their work inspires.”