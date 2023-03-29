Register
Tesco grant to boost funds for schools in Causeway Coast and Glens

School children across Causeway Coast and Glens could benefit from a new programme which will provide grants to help give them a healthier, more active, stronger start in life.

By Una Culkin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:55 BST

The scheme, supported by UK community charity Groundwork, will focus on getting schools in the Causeway Coast and Glens area that lack funds and resources, to apply for the extra financial help they might need to provide healthy food and activities that boost young people’s mental and physical well-being.

Schools in Causeway Coast and Glens will be able to apply via Groundwork for a grant of up to £1,500 that can go towards activities that focus on providing food to pupils such as fruit for breakfast clubs or snacks to enjoy throughout the day and equipment for outdoor and indoor activities.

Successful applications will go to a customer vote in their local Tesco store. Two out of the three blue token voting boxes by the checkout will be dedicated to local schools with the third given over to local community projects nominated by each store’s colleagues.

Customers can then choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.

Schools wishing to apply for funding should visit www.tescocommunitygrants.org.uk

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, said: “Schools are at the heart of our communities, and we have supported thousands of projects led by teachers and parents. We’re really pleased that through the Tesco programme, we can now focus attention on helping schools provide extra support to those who need it most - helping families make ends meet and helping children learn and flourish.”

