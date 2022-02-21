Hollybank Primary School's therapy dog Marshall.

Therapy dog Marshall joined Hollybank Primary as a puppy in December 2021 from Assistance Dogs NI.

Once he has completed his one-year training period, among the positive benefits the young flat-haired labradoodle will bring to the school will be helping to reduce anxiety and assist children who are dealing with grief and self-confidence issues.

Marshall has already built increased trust, empathy and safety for children, and will teach everyone how to have greater self control.

Improving social skills, helping with motor skills, improving balance, and increased focus and attention are also among the super pup’s expertise.

The school said: “Marshall is currently five months old and loves his new school family.

“He already greets pupils in the morning, joins in with PE and helps anxious children with their worries.

“This is a first for a mainstream primary school to be fostering and training an NI Assistance Dog for working purposes.

“A dedicated staff member has undertaken the task of training and fostering Marshall, attending weekly sessions with the charity and looking after our valued puppy at home.