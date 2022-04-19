Three nominations for Northern Regional College at Open College Network NI Awards

OCN NI is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers several categories.

Access to Opportunity student, Rachel McCoy, from the College’s Ballymoney campus has been nominated for Further Education Learner of the Year, whilst Anne-Marie McKenna, lecturer in Inclusive Learning at the Magherafelt campus, and Pauline McDiarmid, lecturer in Essential Skills and Childcare at the Newtownabbey campus, have been shortlisted in the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year category.

Congratulating the nominees, Helen Hampsey, Head of Northern Regional College’s Health, Social Care & Access Department, said:

“I am delighted to learn of Rachel’s nomination for Learner of the Year. This is a fantastic achievement for one of our students.

“At Northern Regional College, we are committed to equipping all of our students with the right kind of skills that set them up for an exciting future career without limits, so it is particularly pleasing to see Rachel being commended in this way.”

Helen continued: “Anne Marie and Pauline are just two of our incredible team members at the College and so for both of them to be shortlisted for tutor of the year – what an incredible achievement.

“This clearly demonstrates the proficiency of our lecturers and our talented students who go on to become valuable members of society’s workforce.”

The calibre of entries for the awards has never been higher, said Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN NI: “This year’s judges had a very hard time whittling down the hundreds of entries due to the quality of the submissions. The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect the best of Northern Ireland and are shining examples of what hard work and determination can achieve, especially during times of difficulty like the pandemic.

“This year, we have introduced a learning bursary fund worth £11,500 for award winners and highly commended entrants to ensure that people are financially supported on their education journey and able to explore new and exciting pathways.