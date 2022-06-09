Loading...

Time capsule marks the centenary of NI

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has placed a time capsule in Lisburn museum to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:53 pm
Outgoing Mayor Stephen Martin, Cllr Sharon Skillen and new Mayor Cllr Scott Carson were joined at the installation of the Time Capsule in the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum by pupils from Wallace Preparatory
At the beginning of this year, the Island Arts Centre worked with four local schools to create bespoke artwork for a Time Capsule. It has now been buried in the basement of the Lisburn Museum for future children from the city to uncover and open in 2121.

Forthill Integrated College, Wallace Preparatory, Old Warren Primary School and Lisburn Central Primary School took part in the workshop programme.

Outgoing Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin has described the project as “a unique and special opportunity for our young people to not only learn about the last 100 years of Northern Ireland but to inspire the future young people of Lisburn & Castlereagh.”

Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Centenary Working Group, incoming Mayor Cllr Scott Carson added: “I am delighted that celebrations of NI100 were extended to the local schools in this way. It’s brilliant that these lessons won’t be forgotten in a hurry – they’ll be kept safe for 100 years.”

