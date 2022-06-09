Time capsule marks the centenary of NI

Outgoing Mayor Stephen Martin, Cllr Sharon Skillen and new Mayor Cllr Scott Carson were joined at the installation of the Time Capsule in the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum by pupils from Wallace Preparatory

At the beginning of this year, the Island Arts Centre worked with four local schools to create bespoke artwork for a Time Capsule. It has now been buried in the basement of the Lisburn Museum for future children from the city to uncover and open in 2121.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forthill Integrated College, Wallace Preparatory, Old Warren Primary School and Lisburn Central Primary School took part in the workshop programme.

Outgoing Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin has described the project as “a unique and special opportunity for our young people to not only learn about the last 100 years of Northern Ireland but to inspire the future young people of Lisburn & Castlereagh.”