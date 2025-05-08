The students are Sean Faulkner (Loreto College Coleraine), Katherine Adams (Dalriada School), Adam Hutchinson (Dalriada School) and Jasmine Radcliffe (Northern Regional College).

They were honoured at the All Ireland Scholarships Awards Ceremony on April 25 in University Concert Hall, University of Limerick.

In attendance at the ceremony was All Ireland Scholarships Sponsor JP McManus, Guest of Honour and CEO of Cuan Mhuire Bruree, Sr Agnes Fitzgerald, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Patrick O’Donovan TD, and Director of Skills, Strategy and Policy, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, Graeme Wilkinson as well as the family, friends and school representatives of the scholarship recipients.

Commenting at the awards ceremony, All Ireland Scholarships Sponsor JP McManus said: “I am honoured to be here to celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of these 125 students.

"To date, 1,924 students have received an All Ireland Scholarship and 1,382 of those students have since graduated from university. Today is a very special occasion for the class of 2024, their families, friends, and teachers.

"We wish them all the very best as they pursue their studies and university and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the years to come.”

