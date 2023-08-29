Register
Pupils received their results on August 24.

‘Top grades’ for Carrickfergus Academy students

Pupils at Carrickfergus Academy have been congratulated after receiving their GCSE results on August 24.
By Russell Keers
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

A spokesperson for the east Antrim school said: “Pupils at Carrickfergus Academy have again surpassed expectations in their GCSE performance.

"Almost three quarters of pupils achieved the standard of five A*-C grades with many pupils achieving top grades in all subjects.

"The number of pupils achieving these grades puts us above our pre-pandemic performance and sets Carrickfergus Academy on an upward trajectory in pupils' performance.

"We are delighted that so many of our Year 12 pupils are choosing to return to the academy for further academic and vocational studies. We wish all those pupils going on to employment, apprenticeships or alternative education establishments all the very best of luck.

"Congratulations to all pupils from the Governors and staff of Carrickfergus Academy.”

