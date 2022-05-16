Top honours awarded to Girls’ Brigade members

Young women who successfully attained the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 attended the presentation ceremony along with their family, friends and Girls’ Brigade leaders.

The guest speaker was Reverend Daniel Rankin, GBNI chaplain, who encouraged, blessed and challenged the girls to think about not only their achievements to date but also God’s plans for them for the future.

The Queen’s Award syllabus is a major undertaking for young women. Over a period of two years working for the Award, the girls were required to undertake six elements: community service; GB company service; submission of an in depth project assignment to a high standard; completion of two initiative tests; pass a two hour written study paper and final interview; whilst also playing an active part in life of their church.

Girls from 12th NI Magheragall Presbyterian, 22nd NI Sloan Street Presbyterian and 160th NI St Paulâ€TMs Parish Girlsâ€TM Brigade pictured with their Girlsâ€TM Brigade company leaders and Isobel McKane, GBNI president