A Portrush teacher who goes ‘above and beyond, day in and day out’ has been recognised for his dedication to his pupils.

Ruaidhrí Quinn of St Patrick's Primary School, Portrush, has been named as a Silver Winner of the Unsung Hero Award in the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Mr Quinn is one of the “exceptional teachers” to have have been shortlisted from thousands of nominations and who were celebrated at special surprise celebrations in their schools and colleges on June 24, as part of National Thank a Teacher Day celebrations.

Making a 140 mile daily round trip from his home in Omagh to the Causeway Street school, Ruaidhrí Quinn was celebrated by St Patrick’s PS who said: “Selected from thousands of nominees across the UK, Mr Quinn’s recognition is a powerful testament to the extraordinary impact he has had on our school, our children, and the wider community.

"Mr Quinn has not only excelled in his role as a teacher – he has gone above and beyond, day in and day out, to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of children and their families.

" Whether it’s championing sport, mentoring students, supporting colleagues, or giving his time to extracurricular activities and community events, he does it all with heart, humility, and an unwavering commitment to our children.

"He is the kind of teacher who goes the extra mile (or 140 miles), who sees the potential in every child, and who lifts others up through his dedication, kindness, and belief in what education can truly be. His values and passion make him an exceptional role model – not just for students, but for every member of our team.”

Mr Quinn is now a finalist for the gold award in his category. Gold awards will be announced at a glitzy ceremony later this year in London and in special features on BBC One’s The One Show.

Among the messages of congratulations on the St Patrick’s PS Facebook page were: “A huge congratulations to Mr Quinn. Your dedication and passion are truly making a difference” and “Always you put heart & soul into your job. Such dedication. Those children are so lucky.”