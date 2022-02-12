Transport Academy goes up another gear

Mayor Cr William McCaughey said: “Not only do trainees get the right licence and driving qualifications, but we work with local transport employers to ensure participants are offered an interview for an appropriate role when they have completed the Academy.”

The Academy is managed by Workforce Training Services, to apply, check your eligibility online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/TransportAcademy and email your contact details, including address and post code, to [email protected] by Friday 18 February including ‘Mid & East Antrim Academy’ in the subject line. Raymond Walls - one of the first graduates to complete the academy training, said: “I found the course really well organised and the training provided was of a professionally high standard. You learn all the knowledge needed to obtain your HGV Category C (Class 2) licence and they help put you in touch with the right employers for the role you want. I’ve now taken employment with McBurney’s transport and I’m absolutely loving it, it’s offered me a new career that suits me and is helping create a positive future for my family. I would encourage anyone who wishes to retrain to apply as it’s been totally worthwhile.”