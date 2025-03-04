Tributes paid to former principal of Cookstown High who 'played a significant role in school's history'

Tributes have been paid to a former principal of Cookstown High School, Wilfred Young, OBE, who has died.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Young, who was in his 98th year, was headmaster at the school between 1971 and 1990.

He passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital on Monday, March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, the school said it was “very saddened” to learn of his passing.

Mr Wilfred Young OBE, a former principal of Cookstown High School, who has died in his 98th year | Cookstown High School

"An erudite, warm, and kind gentleman, Wilfred had a great affection of the local area and dedication to Cookstown High School and the progress of students," the post read.

"With a deep love for Latin, classical literature and ancient history, it can be said of Mr Young that he continued to read and learn: ‘ancora imparo’.

"During his time at The High School, he oversaw the amalgamation of the former Grammar School and Secondary School; a major building and renovation programme, the introduction of GCSE and other new developments in the school curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mr Young played a significant role in the School’s history, and many will remember his approachable nature, readiness to listen and advise, and steadfast support. He is a great loss to the school community; our heartfelt and deepest sympathies are extended to Mr Young’s family."

A death notice on R Steenson & Son Funeral Directors, Cookstown, states that he was the “beloved husband of the late Betty, loving father of the late Sallie and Lynda, father-in-law of Shaun, wonderful grandpa to Nicola, Thomas, Andrew (Paula), Jilly (Rory) and the late Lynn, doting great-grandpa to Aidan and Aoife, treasured brother of Phyllis and special friend of the late Eileen.”

His funeral service will be held in Derryloran Parish Church on Thursday, March 6 at 1.30pm, followed by burial in St Swithin’s Parish Churchyard, Magherafelt.

Friends and former pupils posted the following tributes online:

Mr Young was a true gentleman, a brilliant English teacher and wonderful conversationalist.

Sorry to hear of Wilfred’s passing -he was a real gentleman and had a great sense of humour- deepest sympathy to his family.

A pillar of the Mid-Ulster community for decades, he will be missed by so many, but fondly remembered by so many more.

What an absolute gentleman was Mr Young.. a caring principal who knew his pupils.

The swish of his black robes when entering and leaving morning assembly will never be forgotten.