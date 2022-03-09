Trinity College Entrance Exhibition Award for Eoghan

A record number of students from every county in Ireland and 29 countries overseas have been awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin - including a student from Dalriada School in Ballymoney.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 6:21 am

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Eoghan Maginn from Dalriada is one of those students. Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our talented students, especially in a year when their lives and studies were so badly affected by the pandemic.”

