Trinity College Entrance Exhibition Award for Eoghan

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).
Eoghan Maginn from Dalriada is one of those students. Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our talented students, especially in a year when their lives and studies were so badly affected by the pandemic.”