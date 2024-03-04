Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lauren Bond and Sinéad O’Reilly were among the group of 24 to win awards in the competition, which is one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running youth projects and rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities.

17-year-old Lauren is a student at Dalriada Grammar School and Sinéad is a Year 14 pupil at Loreto College Coleraine.

The itinerary for the students’ week-long all expenses paid trip included visits to Belfast, Dublin, and Strasbourg. In Belfast they received a private tour of City Hall, a tour of Stormont where they met several politicians including Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and sat in the visitors’ gallery to watch MLAs discussing affordable childcare.

Two students from Ballymoney, Lauren Bond and Sinead O’Reilly pictured receiving their Rotary Youth Leadership Development awards from Kenny Fisher, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

In Dublin they enjoyed presentations about the EU at the European Parliament Liaison Office before being presented with their leadership certificates. They then went on tours of the Seanad and Dail where they met several politicians including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State Jack Chambers.

They then flew to Frankfurt for a three-day visit to Strasbourg. After enjoying a walking tour of the city on arrival, the following day was spent at the European Parliament debating topical issues with other young Europeans at Euroscola, where students get to be MEP for a day. They also visited the European Court of Human Rights.

Sinéad, representing Coleraine Rotary Club, has a huge interest in drama and singing. She has been involved in numerous school shows and is also a member of local theatre group ‘Take to the Stage’. She said she would definitely recommend the competition to other students.

“I was particularly interested in learning about Rotary’s campaigns both locally and globally. I’ve realised that I have a great passion for issues of social injustice and feel a strong connection to Rotary’s causes. Finally, I have also learnt a variety of different tips and tricks to make myself a better interviewee, which I’m grateful for as university applications are coming up! Without doubt my favourite part of the trip was meeting all the other students. Everyone has been so lovely, the group immediately clicked and I’m so grateful to have learned so much from everyone.”

Lauren, representing Ballymoney Rotary Club, is currently serving as the Youth MP for North Antrim and is the International Officer for the Secondary Students’ Union Northern Ireland. She is also an iWill ambassador and member of the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People (Niccy) youth panel.

Lauren, whose individual campaigning has centred around progressing and educating young people on the Good Friday Agreement, eradicating child poverty and supporting human rights on a global scale said she really enjoyed getting to learn more about Rotary and their work.