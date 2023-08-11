Two north coast students are heading off on the adventure of a lifetime this month after being accepted onto a US Scholarship programme.

Students Nicolas Moore and Rebekah Dunbar are pictured (from left to right) with Dr. Erin Hinson, Study USA Student Support Advisor, Richard Leeman, Skills Division, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, and Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland. Credit: British Council NI

Nicolas Moore and Rebekah Dunbar are among 56 students from across Northern Ireland on the prestigious Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 22 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicolas, from Coleraine, is currently a Marine Science student at Ulster University and will spend the next year at Saint Martins University, Washington.

Speaking ahead of his departure Nicholas said: “I applied for the Study USA programme to help me step outside my comfort zone and face new challenges. This programme will allow me to experience new cultures, traditions and perspectives, while appreciating a different way of life.

“I hope Study USA will help broaden my academic perspectives, boost my employability skills and build on my self-confidence, resilience and independence. I also hope to meet many people and make lifelong friendships.”

Meanwhile, Law student Rebekah, who is from Portrush, will swap her time at Queen’s University Belfast for Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “I applied for the Study USA programme as I saw it as a unique opportunity to expand my horizons in the business world as well as experience new cultures. I hope to grow more independent and confident in myself, to make friends in America, and to develop my future career prospects.”

Also commenting on the programme, Jonathan Stewart, Director British Council Northern Ireland said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Department for the Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious scholarship programme that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1994.

“Study USA greatly enhances the employability skills of the students taking part in the programme, with many returning to work in Northern Ireland for employers with US and global links. Students get an opportunity to connect with another country, to really get to understand that country through living there for a year, and update their CV by developing new skills in an international setting.