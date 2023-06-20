Register
Tyrone hairdressing students showcase their talents at WorldSkills competition

Leanne Hall and Amy Dunn, hairdressing students from South West College’ Erne and Omagh campuses recently competed in the WorldSkills regional finals in Belfast where they were commended for their innovative styles.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

The students were first asked to submit a photographic entry for the competition earlier in the year to demonstrate their long hair styling abilities. Following the success of their initial submissions Amy and Leanne were then invited to compete at the live finals in Belfast Met where budding hairdressers from across Northern Ireland and Scotland showcased their abilities.

Competitors were given two tests as part of the final stage of the competition, the first was to create a long hair style for editorial and the catwalk while the second test was to perform a commercial cut, colour and style from a moodboard provided to the students for inspiration.

Amanda McCabe, Head of School for Tourism Hospitality Hair and Beauty said of the trip: “We are delighted that Amy and Leanne were selected to compete at the Worldskills Regional finals in Belfast recently. They have both demonstrated a flair for innovative hair styling and should be extremely proud of their achievements in reaching the final stage of the competition.

Amy Dunn and Leanne Hall, students from South West College were recently selected to compete at the WorldSkills regional hairdressing finals held in Belfast Met. The students are pictured with tutor, Mandy McMaster. Credit: SWCAmy Dunn and Leanne Hall, students from South West College were recently selected to compete at the WorldSkills regional hairdressing finals held in Belfast Met. The students are pictured with tutor, Mandy McMaster. Credit: SWC
“South West College is renowned locally, regionally and globally for the talents and professionalism of our hair and beauty students and as demonstrated by the level of skill on display at the WorldSkills competition, the future of the industry is in safe hands.”

For further information on our hairdressing courses available at South West College visit Hairdressing & Barbering | South West College (swc.ac.uk)

