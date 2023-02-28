Tyrone manufacturer visits Edendork PS for 'flipping great pancake day'

Laura McGrath at Mallaghan said: “Engaging with our local community is something which is very important to us at Mallaghan, and we were very pleased to call to Edendork Primary School to share our Pancake
Tuesday celebrations with pupils and staff.
“There was no doubt that everyone thoroughly enjoyed their pancakes and there were definitely some very strong opinions about the best toppings!”
Headquartered in Dungannon, Mallaghan is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment.
Its products are sold in more than 100 countries across the world with clients including Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta, easyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS and Swissport.
Mrs. A. Mc Alinden, Principal at Edendork Primary School added: “It was wonderful to welcome members of the Mallaghan team to school for pancake day.”
