There will be a hive of activity in the coming months as Donaghey Primary School pupils, teachers, parents and friends get ‘buzzy’ making their new pollinator garden.

The school, located between Cookstown and Dungannon, has been lucky enough to secure funding from Live Here Love Here, to create a pollinator friendly space for learning and exploration.

The area is an unused plot in the school grounds which needs a bit of TLC to bring it back into shape.

The group has their work cut out for them, though, with dry stone walls to build, native hedges to plant and a rockery to construct.

The Donaghey Eco-council and Peter Brown (co-ordinator) prepare to start work on the new pollinator garden.

A bespoke trellis will provide a climbing frame for roses and honeysuckle, while the new herbaceous borders will be a riot of colour and scent to keep the bees and butterflies happy.

An attractive section of drystone wall will provide the nooks and crannies loved by bugs and beasties and a challenge for the volunteers who will make it.

With ten tonnes of soil, five tonnes of stone and two tonnes of compost to shift, they will need all hands on deck to get the project finished, but with the ever enthusiastic eco-council on board this shouldn’t be a problem.