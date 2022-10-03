Ulidia Integrated College celebrates pupils achievements on prize night

Walter Bleakley, former chair of the board of governors and his wife, Carole Bleakley, a former PE teacher at the Carrickfergus school, were invited as guest speaker and to present the awards.

Staff, governors, invited guests and parents joined the prize winners to share in their success and achievements for the year 2021/2022.

Awards and trophies were presented for GCSEs, A Levels and attendance as well as creative arts, music, sport and Duke of Edinburgh. Pupils were also recognised for their outstanding contributions to the ethos of the school, their commitment to college life and activities outside of it.

Some of the highlights of the award ceremony were:

The Academic Cup, awarded to Jakub Ciunajtis for outstanding results at GCSE and to Amber Montgomery for outstanding results at KS3.

Izzy O’Hare was awarded the William Rowan Hamilton Cup for outstanding contributions in Mathematics at GCSE and was also awarded the Ulidia Cup for the student who best personifies commitment and determination in the pursuit of excellence.

Rhys Millar was awarded the Leslie Shield for the pupil who best personifies the ethos of the college and the Conduct Cup for the student who consistently and effectively displays all aspects of the student council, promoting the school’s core values of: respect for themselves, respect for others, respect for the environment and responsibility for themselves and others.

Talan Smith shared the Integrated Cup for ethos and inclusion with Zara McVeigh. Talan was also awarded the Student Council Award for commitment and contributions through pupil ‘voice’.

Beau Steele was awarded the Jay Cullen Memorial Shield for being an outstanding mentor to younger pupils. The Shield was donated by the Cullen family in memory of their son Jay who was a past pupil of the college. The school was pleased to have the Cullen family in attendance to see the award being presented.

The school also gave special mention to the following pupils who have excelled through extra-curricular activities outside of school: Clarke Hatton for his outstanding contribution ‘Drifting’ in the world of motorsport and to Aimee Kerr for her goal scoring contributions to the U17 Northern Ireland football team.

The principal, governors and staff of Ulidia Integrated College went on to thank Bradley Eager and Rachel Kernoghan for their dedication and commitment whilst carrying out the role of head boy and girl of 2021-2022.

Undefined: readMore

1. Ulidia awards evening Mr Houston with Katie Adams (current head girl) awarded the Attendance Shield and Matthew McMullan (current head boy) awarded the Principal’s Trophy and the Community Shield. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Ulidia awards evening Mrs Ward, Mr Houston, Mrs Bonar and Mrs Campbell pictured with special guests Walter and Carole Bleakley. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Ulidia awards evening Mr Houston and Becky Hemsworth, awarded the Simpson Cup for personal achievement. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Ulidia awards evening Mr Houston with Hannah Montgomery, winner of the NI Screen Cup for excellence in Fine Art at GCSE and Izzy O’Hare, winner of the William Rowan Hamilton Award for excellence in Mathematics and the Ulidia Cup for overall excellence. Photo: contributed Photo Sales