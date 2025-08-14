Ulidia Integrated College students delighted with 2025 A Level grades

At AS level, Ulidia IC students have also continued to produce strong results with many of them significantly exceeding expectations.

Michael Houston, Principal, said: “Our young people have secured their futures by doing so well this year. These results now mean open pathways to qualifications and careers through top universities like Queens, Ulster, Stranmillis and beyond to the mainland.

"It is fantastic to know our students are going on to study everything from Criminology, English, Psychology, Social Work, Nursing and Education, to name but a few.

"I want to thank all of the staff of Ulidia Integrated College for their efforts and dedication to 6th form over the last two years. This has culminated in the students achieving yet another fantastic set of examination results that have opened further academic and career opportunities. We are immensely proud of these young people.”

He added: “Furthermore, the learning community in Carrickfergus continues to thrive and I wish to congratulate those students from Carrickfergus Grammar and Carrickfergus Academy who have studied one of their A Levels with us.

"They have also achieved excellent results and on behalf of the Board of Governors and staff, we wish all of our students every future success."

