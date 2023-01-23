Students from Ulidia Integrated College have visited the House of Lords as part of a programme to scrutinise government policies on climate change and the environment.

The group have been taking part in the House of Lords Youth Engagement Programme, during which they contributed towards the Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee’s report ‘In our hands: behaviour change for climate and environmental goals’.

During their visit, students were taken on a tour and met Baroness Parminter and Lord Browne from the House of Lords Climate Change Committee.

Ulidia was one of six UK schools invited by the Committee to join the one-year pilot programme, which aims to let young people express their views and offer ideas about its work.

The other schools are Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral; Stockton Riverside College, Stockton-On-Tees; Grove Academy, Dundee; Ysgol Cwm Brombil, Port Talbot; and St Catherine's College, Eastbourne.

Committee chair Baroness Parminter plans to visit each of the schools when possible.

Students will join face-to-face virtual meetings with peers to discuss the committee’s work and inquiries, with the opportunity to say what they think the committee should ask government ministers and other witnesses in question-and-answer sessions, or should consider as it prepares reports.

Baroness Parminter said: “It’s great to see so many young people keen to get involved with efforts to combat climate change and protect the natural world. We had lots of interest and I thank everyone for their brilliant bids to work with us on these big issues.