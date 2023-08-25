Students at Ulidia Integrated College have been praised after securing “superb results” in their GCSE examinations.

A spokesperson for the Carrick-based school said: “Ulidia Integrated College has recorded impressive 2023 GCSE results with 62 per cent of pupils gaining five or more A*-C grades including English and Maths, and 71 per cent of pupils attaining five or more GCSE grades at A*-C.

“Core subjects like English (84 per cent A*-C) and Maths (71 per cent A*-C) continued to impress and remained significantly above Northern Ireland averages for similar schools.

“Other superb results with pupils attaining A*-C were English literature with 88 per cent, GCSE Biology per cent, Design and Technology with 78 per cent, Creative Digital Media with 95 per cent, Home economics with 74 per cent, Physics with 70 per cent and Single award science with 75 per cent amongst many more.”

Michael Houston (Principal) said: “This is another year of phenomenal success for Ulidia Integrated College. We are so proud of our young people and the opportunities these results have now opened up for them.

"I expect strong numbers returning to sixth form to study, and we are always pleased to welcome applications from prospective sixth form students who would like to study here.

“This is a triumph for our pupils and parents alike, and I am always very grateful for the hard work and dedication our staff have shown. A fantastic finale to a fantastic academic year.”

1 . Plaudits for Ulidia pupils Kate Boal and Amy-Leigh McDonald. Photo: Contributed

2 . Plaudits for Ulidia pupils Reece Rosbotham. Photo: Contributed

3 . Plaudits for Ulidia pupils Celebrating GCSE results at Ulidia Integrated College. Photo: Contributed

4 . Plaudits for Ulidia pupils Iona Navarro-Mcintosh celebrating her results with her proud mum. Photo: Contributed