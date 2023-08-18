Ulidia students secure 'fantastic' A level results

Pupils and teachers at Ulidia Integrated College have been praised after “fantastic” grades were attained by this year’s Six Form cohort.

Commenting on the results, a spokesperson for the Carrickfergus-based school said: “Ulidia Integrated College is delighted to record excellent results at Sixth Form with a high number of students attaining excellent grades at A level or equivalent. Pupils and staff alike are very pleased with the outcomes.

"97 per cent of our Year 14 students attained three or more A levels or equivalent.

“At AS level, Ulidia students have also continued to produce outstanding results with many of them significantly exceeding expectations.”

Michael Houston, Principal, explained: “After such a challenging few years in education with students not having a straightforward path due to circumstances beyond their control, I am delighted with the results our students attainned and the top university places they have secured in Queen’s University, Ulster University and beyond.

“I want to thank all of the staff of the college for their efforts and dedication to Sixth form over the last two years. This has culminated in the students achieving yet another fantastic set of examination results that have opened further academic and career opportunities. We are very proud of these young people.

“The learning community in Carrickfergus is thriving and I wish to congratulate those students from Carrickfergus Grammar and Carrickfergus Academy who have studied one of their A Levels with us, and have also achieved excellent results.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors and staff, may I say very well done and wish all of our students every future success.”

1 . A level results celebrated at Ulidia Celebrating A Level results with friends. Photo: Contributed

2 . A level results celebrated at Ulidia Maciej Swierczewski with proud mum. Photo: Contributed

3 . A level results celebrated at Ulidia Joshua Hogsett celebrating his results with his proud family. Photo: Contributed