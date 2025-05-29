Ulster Athletics Success at CGS
Huge congratulations to Emily Hanley and Imogen who proudly represented Carrickfergus Grammar School at the Ulster Schools’ Athletics Championships — The most prestigious school athletics events in the country, drawing talent from all 11 districts and hundreds of schools across Northern Ireland!
🥇 Emily Hanley – Ulster Champion in High Jump
🥈 Imogen – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot Put
Emily now qualifies for the All-Ireland Championships — an incredible achievement! She will now compete against the top 8 athletes in Ireland.
Imogen’s category doesn’t run an U12 event, but with that performance and determination, we know she’ll be ready to shine next year when she’s eligible in U13.
We are so proud of you both — your hard work, talent and resilience represent everything we stand for at CGS.