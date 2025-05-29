Ulster Athletics Success at CGS

By Richard McMorris
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 16:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Huge congratulations to Emily Hanley and Imogen who proudly represented Carrickfergus Grammar School at the Ulster Schools’ Athletics Championships — The most prestigious school athletics events in the country, drawing talent from all 11 districts and hundreds of schools across Northern Ireland!

🥇 Emily Hanley – Ulster Champion in High Jump

🥈 Imogen – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot Put

Emily now qualifies for the All-Ireland Championships — an incredible achievement! She will now compete against the top 8 athletes in Ireland.

Imogen Kerr – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot PutImogen Kerr – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot Put
Imogen Kerr – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot Put

Imogen’s category doesn’t run an U12 event, but with that performance and determination, we know she’ll be ready to shine next year when she’s eligible in U13.

We are so proud of you both — your hard work, talent and resilience represent everything we stand for at CGS.

Related topics:Carrickfergus Grammar SchoolNorthern IrelandUlster
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice