Ulster Athletics Success at CGS

Huge congratulations to Emily Hanley and Imogen who proudly represented Carrickfergus Grammar School at the Ulster Schools’ Athletics Championships — The most prestigious school athletics events in the country, drawing talent from all 11 districts and hundreds of schools across Northern Ireland!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🥇 Emily Hanley – Ulster Champion in High Jump

🥈 Imogen – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot Put

Emily now qualifies for the All-Ireland Championships — an incredible achievement! She will now compete against the top 8 athletes in Ireland.

Imogen Kerr – Ulster Silver Medalist in Shot Put

Imogen’s category doesn’t run an U12 event, but with that performance and determination, we know she’ll be ready to shine next year when she’s eligible in U13.

We are so proud of you both — your hard work, talent and resilience represent everything we stand for at CGS.