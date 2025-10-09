Based at Ulster University, Coleraine, the cohort are the first students to train at degree level, a qualification previously only available outside Northern Ireland.

Over four years, the students will undertake in-depth academic study alongside placements in veterinary practices, gaining advanced clinical skills and industry insights, equipping them with the skills to meet the evolving demands of modern veterinary healthcare while providing a clear pathway to advanced practice or postgraduate study.

Speaking as the course gets underway Dr Susan Hawthorne, Senior Lecturer in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science at Ulster University, said: “We are delighted to welcome our first cohort of students to this highly sought-after programme.

"With more than 180 applicants for just 30 places, it is clear there is strong interest and real demand for veterinary nursing education at this level. Until now, aspiring veterinary nurses had to travel to Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland to study at degree level.

"By offering this programme locally, we can both retain and attract talented students, provide a clear pathway to advanced practice, and strengthen the veterinary workforce here in Northern Ireland. We look forward to supporting this cohort as they begin their journey.”

Graduates of the programme will be eligible for professional registration with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) enabling them to practice across the UK.

Bethan Pinhey RVN, Course Director & Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Ulster University said: “Veterinary nursing is evolving rapidly. Across the UK and Ireland, there’s a shift towards requiring degree-level qualifications.

"We are excited to get started with a great group of students who will gain more than just technical skills, they’ll develop the analytical and decision-making abilities that benefit the clinics they work in and the animals they care for.

"We will be watching their progress with great interest and look forward to seeing how they shape the future of veterinary care.”

The introduction of this degree reflects Ulster University’s ongoing commitment to advancing the veterinary nursing profession and supporting a highly skilled, locally trained workforce that can meet the growing demands of animal care across Northern Ireland and beyond.

