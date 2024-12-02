Ulster University has been awarded ‘University of the Year 2024’ by Times Higher Education.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as the Oscars of the UK university sector, the Times Higher Education annual awards celebrate the best of higher education in the UK and Ireland.

The University of the Year accolade honours exceptional university performance, with this year’s award reflecting achievements during the 2022-23 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, Ulster University was shortlisted alongside five other top-ranking institutions: London Metropolitan University, University of Stirling, University of Leicester, University of Sunderland, and University of Surrey.

The Ulster University team on winning University of the Year 2024. CREDIT UU

The awards attract hundreds of entries each year from universities across all corners of the UK and Ireland, that exemplify the talent, innovation, and commitment of individuals and teams across all aspects of university life.

Ulster University was hailed as a “force for good in fostering peace, prosperity and cohesion” and took the top spot in recognition of its role as an anchor institution in a region that has undergone rapid change in the quarter-century since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The award honoured the completion of Ulster’s £364 million Belfast campus, creating a vital connection to a historically underserved community, backed up with a schools programme designed to boost higher education participation among the city’s young males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were also impressed by the securing of a €44.5 million (£37 million) investment from the Irish government for the development of Ulster’s Derry/Londonderry campus, making it a groundbreaking cross-jurisdictional project.

Vice Chancellor Paul Bartholomew accepts the award. CREDIT UU

The significance of such efforts to ongoing peace and collaboration were underscored by Ulster’s role as host to the US president, Joe Biden, on his visit to mark the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary.

The judges said these achievements “demonstrated the university’s growing influence and status in the island of Ireland, and as a force for good in fostering peace, prosperity and cohesion”.

In what was a momentous year, the university secured a multi-million-pound Shared Island investment in a new teaching and student services building in Derry~Londonderry, which is set to expand an already thriving hub for health sciences, interdisciplinary training and practice in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campus is preparing to graduate the first cohort of doctors from the Graduate Entry School of Medicine next year and offers the first Paramedic Science course in Northern Ireland meaning that Ulster University’s Derry~Londonderry campus provides the most comprehensive higher education healthcare offering in the UK and Ireland.

Additionally, the University marked the completion of its new state-of-the-art Belfast city centre campus, one of the largest higher education capital projects in Europe, recently named Building of the Year by the Royal Society of Ulster Architects.

Ulster University is also delivering on its ambition for an innovative drug discovery centre in Coleraine to complement the existing Biomedical Science and Pharmacology offering. An expansive, semi-rural facility based on the north coast, the Coleraine campus is home to new programmes such as Adventure Sports and Golf Management alongside Arts, Humanities and Education.

Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: "Today, we are a University of and for the world, attracting the attention of presidents, politicians and changemakers."