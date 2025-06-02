Ulster University refutes TUV claims that Riverside Theatre closure is part of 'marginalisation' of Coleraine campus
On May 30, TUV Vice-Chairman and Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Allister Kyle expressed his disappointment that Ulster University, on whose Coleraine campus the theatre is situated, “has chosen not to work constructively with the council to explore options to keep the Riverside Theatre open.
Cllr Kyle said: "Instead, the university presented a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum: unless council agreed to take on the lease, full running costs, and liabilities, the theatre would close in summer 2025.
"This is not a partnership – it’s an offload. And once again, it reflects the ongoing marginalisation of Coleraine in favour of the university’s Jordanstown and Magee campuses.”
Reacting to his claim of ‘marginalisation’, a spokesperson for Ulster University said: “Of course we are fully committed to the Coleraine campus. It would be wrong to suggest otherwise.
“The University has added a number of new courses recently including a Masters programme in Golf Management, an undergraduate programme in Adventure Sport, and an undergraduate programme in Sport and Exercise Nutrition.
"In September 2025, the new undergraduate programme in Veterinary Nursing will also begin, which will address the growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals in Northern Ireland.
"We are also introducing in September a new part time undergraduate programme on Advancing Animal Healthcare and Practice.”