Ulster University students take on Boost Drinks Lemon and Lime challenge

Ulster University freshers from across the province were joined by two of Northern Ireland’s top comedians, Ciaran Bartlett and William Thompson, to battle it out in the Boost Drinks new Lemon and Lime challenge.

Students from Draperstown, Castlewellan, Banbridge, Bangor, Craigavon, Carrick, Waringstown, Ballymoney, Lisburn, Cookstown and Belfast competed in various physical and mental challenges at Prison Island.

Ciaran Bartlet, captain of the losing Team Lemon, said: “I had 10 mighty students, some of Northern Ireland’s finest men and women who gave it their all.

"But William and his comrades just pipped us to the post and took home the win – someone said they might have cheated – and I believe them.”

William Thompson, captain of Team Lime, said: “It was never really a competition to be fair. Once I took a sip of Boost Lemon and Lime, and met my teammates, I had a moment of perfect clarity and knew instantly that Ciaran and his squad were never in the running.

"Winners win, losers lose – better luck next time.”

Francine Matthews, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks, explained: “All participants won a case of Boost Lemon and Lime with the winning team of freshers taking home a £100 voucher each to help kick start their new life at uni.”

