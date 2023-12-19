Ulster University winter graduation: 32 terrific photos of students at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall

Ulster University students were celebrating success at the Winter Graduation Ceremony at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Monday.
Graduates from across a range of disciplines were rewarded for their endeavours.
The event included a special award presentation to Máirtín Mac Gabhann, who received the Ulster University's Convocation Postgraduate Student of the Year award. Martin helped to spearhead a campaign that led to a change in Northern Ireland’s organ donation laws. It has been named Dáithí’s Law after his young son who is currently waiting on a new heart.
1. Winter Graduation
Jawad Ahmed from London and David Shaw from Ballygowan graduate from Ulster University with MSc in Professional Services Operational Delivery at the Winter Graduation Ceremony at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
2. Winter Graduation
Harish Krishnan, pictured with Durga, graduates from Ulster University with MSc in International Tourism at the Winter Graduation Ceremony at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
3. Winter Graduation
William Quinn from Lisburn, Rory McKerwin from Hiltown and Lewis Adger from Ballymena graduate from Ulster University with BSc (Hons) in Accounting at the Winter Graduation Ceremony at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
4. Winter Graduation
University Provost Cathy Gormley-Heenan presents the Ulster University's Convocation Postgraduate Student of the Year award to Máirtín Mac Gabhann at the Ulster University Winter Graduation Ceremony at the ICC, Belfast. Pictured holding his dad’s award is Dáithí Mac Gabhann. Photo: Nigel McDowell