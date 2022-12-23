Unionists have been blamed for the closure of a school campus by the former Education Minister John O’Dowd who called for plan for all pupils in the Controlled Sector in Lurgan.

This week it was revealed that the Department of Education planned to close the Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High School and bus children to the Portadown campus from next September.

Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High School. Photo courtesy of Google.

The Department of Education's permanent secretary Dr Mark Browne approved an Education Authority (EA) plan for the school to operate in Portadown only.

This decision outraged the DUP and Ulster Unionists who had been campaigning for its retention and upgrading.

However, Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd, who previously was a former Education Minister, said: “When you plan for the few the many lose out. This plan was always about how to preserve Lurgan College for the few rather than a plan which met the needs of all the pupils in the controlled sector.

"The Catholic Maintained sector in Lurgan made the right decision and ended the use of the Dickson Plan. They will now see millions invested in a new build for all the children.

"As Education Minister I pleaded with the Controlled sector to do the same. My appeals were undermined by the very Unionist politicians who now express concern about what has happened!

"They are the reason it has happened.