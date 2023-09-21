Register
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

University admissions' process in south of Ireland should be reformed so as not to disadvantage northern students, says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd

‘Barriers to northern students enrolling and attending universities in the south of Ireland must be removed’, says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Upper Bann MLA and former education minister said: "The admissions process in the south should be reformed to ensure it does not disadvantage students from the north applying for university places.

-

Read More
Health workers across NI, including radiographers, hospital pharmacists and labo...
Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd.Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd.
Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd.
Most Popular

-

“The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report shines a light on the clear barriers facing northern students with A-Levels essentially being downgraded in comparison to the Leaving Cert,” said Mr O’Dowd.

“Sinn Féin has consistently made the case for reforms to this system, and outlined this clearly to Minister Simon Harris. It’s now welcome that steps are being taken by Universities Ireland to look at addressing this issue.

“Removing existing barriers can play a vital role in boosting cross-border education and ensuring parity of esteem for northern students who want to study in the south.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinJohn O'DowdIreland