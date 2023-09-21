University admissions' process in south of Ireland should be reformed so as not to disadvantage northern students, says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd
The Upper Bann MLA and former education minister said: "The admissions process in the south should be reformed to ensure it does not disadvantage students from the north applying for university places.
“The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report shines a light on the clear barriers facing northern students with A-Levels essentially being downgraded in comparison to the Leaving Cert,” said Mr O’Dowd.
“Sinn Féin has consistently made the case for reforms to this system, and outlined this clearly to Minister Simon Harris. It’s now welcome that steps are being taken by Universities Ireland to look at addressing this issue.
“Removing existing barriers can play a vital role in boosting cross-border education and ensuring parity of esteem for northern students who want to study in the south.”