Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor has said that he cannot ‘give any assurances’ about the future of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

The Riverside Theatre has been sited in the Coleraine campus of Ulster University since 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Bartholomew was addressing the Council to give members an overview of future plans for the Coleraine campus. Alderman Boyle asked for an update on the theatre: “Are you confident it will continue to operate?”

The Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University has said that he cannot give assurances on the future of the Riverside Theatre on the Coleraine campus. Credit Riverside Theatre

In reply, Prof Bartholomew said that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

“We are looking at it in terms of how we would support that, so I am not in a position to give you that assurance but it is something we are reviewing.”