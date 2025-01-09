University chief 'not in a position to give assurances' on future of Coleraine's Riverside Theatre

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:05 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 10:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor has said that he cannot ‘give any assurances’ about the future of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

The Riverside Theatre has been sited in the Coleraine campus of Ulster University since 1975.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prof Bartholomew was addressing the Council to give members an overview of future plans for the Coleraine campus. Alderman Boyle asked for an update on the theatre: “Are you confident it will continue to operate?”

The Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University has said that he cannot give assurances on the future of the Riverside Theatre on the Coleraine campus. Credit Riverside TheatreThe Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University has said that he cannot give assurances on the future of the Riverside Theatre on the Coleraine campus. Credit Riverside Theatre
The Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University has said that he cannot give assurances on the future of the Riverside Theatre on the Coleraine campus. Credit Riverside Theatre

In reply, Prof Bartholomew said that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.

“We are looking at it in terms of how we would support that, so I am not in a position to give you that assurance but it is something we are reviewing.”

Related topics:ColeraineRiverside TheatreCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice