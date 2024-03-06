Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louise Magowan from Dromore won the Hastings Hotels Award for Excellence as highest achieving second year student, while Dromara-based Jennifer McLaughlin won the CBI prize for highest mark in the management project as part of the Executive MBA course.

The awards, now in their 13th year, are an opportunity to showcase and recognise the outstanding talent in students across a range of subjects including marketing, business studies and human resource management.

A total of 27 awards were presented to top students in the class of 2023 across a variety of subjects including the Highest Achieving Final Year Student, Highest Mark On A Programme and Excellence In Placement.

Jennifer McLaughlin receives an Ulster University Business School Excellence Award.

The awards were held at Ulster University’s Academy Restaurant at the Belfast Campus last Wednesday.

Speaking at the awards, Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, said: “It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of talent in management, leadership and marketing related programmes and what makes it even more special is that we get to recognise the achievements of our students and celebrate in our very own Academy Restaurant.

“Ulster University Business School prides itself on equipping students with the skills and knowledge to become leaders in their fields and investing in talent across a wide range of sectors.

“Our students continue to deliver above and beyond, and we’re delighted to celebrate all of their hard work during their studies.”

Louise Magowan receives an Ulster University Business School Excellence Award.

Sponsors included Belfast Telegraph; Chartered Accountants Ireland; Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Ireland; Grant Thornton; Redstar Foodservice; Staffline Recruitment; Lynas Foodservice; Hunter Savage; ShredBank; Whale; Labour Relations Agency; Moy Park; The Marketing Institute of Ireland; Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM); Hastings Hotels; Deloitte; Worshipful Company of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators; Ocorian; Factor; CBI and Axiom.