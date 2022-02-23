Unlock your future at SERC’s open evening

SERC is getting ready to welcome potential students to its Open Evening for Full Time courses, which will offer prospective students and their parents the opportunity to find out about the wide range of courses available at the College, as well as the chance to speak to expert lecturers about Further Education, Higher Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes.

Visitors will also be able to get advice on the applications and admissions process, as well as identify goals and how to achieve them through a course at SERC.

The College offers courses ranging from Level 1 (for those with few qualifications who wish to develop skills and increase employability/ change career) through to Level 6 (for those who wish to study at a degree level), covering subjects from health and social care to animal care, applied science to manufacturing engineering, public services to food and beverage service, IT to music technology. Prospective students will also be able to explore these courses through various live demonstrations on campuses, giving them a hands-on taster of the learning experience at SERC. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the state-of-the-art facilities on campus and find out more about support services including pastoral care, student finance, careers service, and the students’ union.

(L-R) Dawson Whan, SERC Level 3 Public Services Student, Bethany Maginness, SERC Level 3 Music Technology Student

Ken Webb, SERC Principal and Chief Executive, said, “This Open Evening is a great occasion for prospective students to be welcomed to the College, with the valuable opportunity to meet staff and students and discuss their course options. The evening is designed to give prospective students a valuable experience to see for themselves what can be achieved to further their careers, with the high-quality skills training SERC can provide to help them realise their ambitions along the way.”