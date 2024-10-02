Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Economy Minister Conor Murphy officially opened Northern Regional College’s £46 million Causeway Campus in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 2.

Also attending the ceremony at the Union Street venue was the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring state-of-the-art learning and training facilities which will benefit thousands of students and the wider community, the campus is already open to learners and has seen a 15% increase in full-time enrolments for the new academic year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am delighted to officially open this highly anticipated new campus for Northern Regional College, which represents a significant investment by my Department.

Pictured at the opening of Northern Regional College's £46million Causeway Campus in Coleraine are (LtoR) Claudia McLaughlin-Hunt, student; Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive, NRC; Economy Minister Conor Murphy; Ken Nelson, Chair of NRC governing body; Ben McMullan and Oliver Higgins, students. CREDIT KELVIN BOYES/PRESS EYE

“The new campus has already become an important landmark in Coleraine. Integrated with its neighbouring community, and designed with students and industry partners in mind, the facility provides a comfortable and vibrant place to learn and innovate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes use of the latest technologies and is designed to be agile, in response to the emerging needs of innovative businesses now, and in the future.

“So, this is an important day, not only for our colleagues here at Northern Regional College, but also for the local community, for the further education sector, and for our economy.”

Located on Union Street, the campus consolidates all teaching from the college’s former Coleraine and Ballymoney campuses on an expansive 12,600m2 site incorporating a high-spec four-storey new build and a restored listed Victorian building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Causeway Campus will be home to over 150 staff and 1,300 students each year, with its purpose-built site offering more than 50 new education and training spaces including laboratories, hair and beauty salons, animal management areas, and a fully equipped television studio and control room. A new training restaurant is also set to open to the public later in the autumn.

The Minister added: “The design and construction of this campus has made a significant social contribution locally. More than 2,500 weeks of employment and training have been provided, including through traineeships, apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships across a range of construction-related trades.

“With this new campus, a new Ballymena Campus for the college under construction, and other significant capital projects across the sector, the future for further education is a positive one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Regional College Principal and Chief Executive Mel Higgins said: “This is a momentous day for our college as this world-class campus is now open and ready to be enjoyed by Coleraine and wider community.

“With an increase of 15 per cent in full-time learners for the current year, we can already see the positive impact this new campus is set to have on the skills economy and on enabling people to fulfil their career and learning aspirations in the years ahead.”

Thanking everyone involved in the creation of the campus, Ken Nelson MBE, Chair of NRC’s Governing Body, added: “I would like to acknowledge the support of the Department for the Economy, the College Senior Management Team and staff, fellow governors, all of our project teams, and our contractors Heron Bros Ltd for their dedication to ensuring our new campus delivers an outstanding learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s official opening of the new Causeway Campus is a triumph of persistence, patience, and partnership and I would like to congratulate everyone involved in bringing this vision for first-class learning to life.”