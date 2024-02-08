Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s just one of the messages from the young pupils of Balnamore Primary School who have released a video appeal asking the Education Authority to ‘Save Our School’.

The school on the outskirts of Ballymoney faces the prospect of closure by August but the pupils have made a video to mark their opposition to the decision.

With a central theme of ‘Our Voice Matters’, the video features pupils who are heard saying: “Our education, our friendships, our sense of belonging, everything we hold dear is at risk” and “When decisions are made about our school, it’s not just about buildings and budgets, it’s about the future of our bright, young minds.”

A still from the video made by Balnamore PS pupils. Credit Balnamore PS

On Monday (February 5), a meeting was held in the primary school involving local councillors, educators, and concerned citizens. Parent Governor Gemma Moore said: “Representatives from across the political spectrum came together in a show of solidarity, signalling a renewed commitment to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our school.”

Among those attending were Sian Mulholland, Lee Kane, and Richard Stewart (Alliance), Leanne Peacock (Sinn Féin), Jonathan McAuley and Jim Allister MLA (TUV) and Paul Frew MLA and Ian Paisley MP (DUP).

Apologies were received from Robin Swann MLA and Health Minister, and local councillors Darryl Wilson (UUP), Ivor Wallace and Mervyn Storey (DUP).

Gemma Moore added: “Their unwavering dedication to our cause exemplifies the spirit of unity and cooperation that defines our community. Despite unavoidable absences, the evening was marked by meaningful dialogue and constructive engagement, as participants explored strategies to address pressing issues and pave the way for a brighter future.

Public representatives pictured at a meeting held to discuss the future of Balnamore Primary School. Credit Balnamore PS

"We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from our political representatives. The cross-community presence and active participation underscored the importance of our collective efforts in safeguarding the future of our school.

"The meeting also saw a robust turnout from members of the local community, demonstrating a shared commitment to the well-being of our school. Among the attendees was ex-principal Jackie Morrison, whose impassioned words served as a source of inspiration for all present.”

"Now the hard work starts," remarked another Parent Governor of Balnamore Primary School, Stacy McClarty.

"The strategy we agreed is a very achievable one, but we aren’t under any illusion it will be an easy one, but we are confident we will do everything in our power to save our school.

"As we embark on a new chapter in our school's journey, we call upon each member of our community to lend their voice to this noble cause. Together, let us amplify our message and advocate for the resources our school needs to thrive,” she added.