Officially opening the new school on Friday, October 25, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “I appreciate the opportunity to be here to celebrate the opening of these magnificent new facilities for everyone involved in bringing this significant project to completion. The investment of over £12.5m will greatly help improve the school experience for teachers, pupils and the wider Portrush community for many years to come.

“The opening of a new school is testament to the perseverance and dedication of all those involved in the journey to deliver the facilities that our teachers deserve, to provide the highest standard of education possible for our children and young people.”

The £12.5 million project was funded through the Fresh Start Programme supported by the UK Government.

The Minister continued: “I commend the staff, pupils, parents and governors for their commitment over the last number of years to make this fantastic project a reality.

“These modern, new facilities will build on the passion for learning and teaching already evident here at Mill Strand and help the school advance further on its education journey. I wish the staff and school management every success for the future in their new facilities.”

Construction on the site began in February 2023 and was completed in July 2024.

Principal Philip Reid welcomed invited guests to a special official opening event which featured performances by the school choir and a surprise visit by actor and Portrush resident James Nesbitt.

Chair of the Governors Louise Rossington paid tribute to the principal Philip Reid who is retiring after 21 years at the school.

"You have given your heart and soul to this school and every child who passed who through these doors. Your impact is nothing short of extraordinary.

" Your influence is woven into the fabric of this school. This new building is a testment to your vision,” she said.

One of the founding members Alan Smith gave a history of the formative years of the school, from the initial meeting in his living room with eight people in 1986 to the present day school with over 400 pupils.

Principal Philip Reid spoke about the ‘Mill Strand voyage’, remembering the 12 ‘courageous people who lit a candle of hope for the north coast’ with their dream for an integrated primary school.

"We must never allow that candle to be snuffed out. I am now passing that candle on to the future generations of this school.”

The Education Minister then cut a ribbon to officially open the school, helped by the longest serving teacher Deirdre Doherty, one of the first teachers at the original school Grace Doone, and the grandchildren of founding members of the school.

Education Minister Paul Givan with Philip Reid, Principal of Mill Strand IPS, Louise Rossington, Chair of Board of Governors and pupils.

Education Minister Paul Givan unveils a plaque at Mill Strand Integrated Primary Schoool in Portrush with principal Philip Reid and chair of governors Louise Rossington.

Education Minister Paul Givan is welcomed to Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush by principal Philip Reid and Chair of Governors Louise Rossington.