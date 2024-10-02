Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Featuring state-of-the-art learning and training facilities which will benefit thousands of students and the wider community, the new Causeway Campus of the Northern Regional College is officially open.

The campus is already open to learners and has seen a 15% increase in full-time enrolments for the new academic year.

The official opening was carried out by Economy Minister Conor Murphy in front of an audience of VIP guests on Wednesday, October 2.

So, what do the students and staff think of their new ‘home’ on Coleraine’s Union Street...