VIDEO: Official opening of NRC's £46m Causeway Campus in Coleraine - what the students and staff think...

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 15:54 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 16:08 BST
Featuring state-of-the-art learning and training facilities which will benefit thousands of students and the wider community, the new Causeway Campus of the Northern Regional College is officially open.

The campus is already open to learners and has seen a 15% increase in full-time enrolments for the new academic year.

The official opening was carried out by Economy Minister Conor Murphy in front of an audience of VIP guests on Wednesday, October 2.

So, what do the students and staff think of their new ‘home’ on Coleraine’s Union Street...

