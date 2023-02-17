A Larne social enterprise is reaching out to the community for financial support as it seeks to mitigate against the loss of vital European funding.

For the first time in almost a quarter of a century, Access Employment Limited (AEL) is appealing directly to businesses and the public for their help with protecting services.

The Pound Street-based organisation, which has been providing training, work experience and sustained employment for young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs since 1998, is facing the loss next month of almost £200,000 from the European Social Fund (ESF).

The ESF is designed to combat poverty and enhance social inclusion. It supports participants to progress into further education, training and ultimately employment through funding organisations to deliver programmes for the unemployed and the economically inactive as well as people with disabilities, and young people not in education, employment, or training.

Service users working in the AEL packing room.

Senior management highlighted the challenges ahead when they hosted Alliance leader Naomi Long and party colleagues this week. The Larne Times was invited to join the visitors on a conducted tour of AEL’s premises.

The group heard concerns over how the ending of ESF funding will impact on the vulnerable people who avail of the service, their families and some staff who face an uncertain future regarding their job security.

They also saw the site, located beside Larne Library, was a hive of activity, with young people enjoying socialising with their peers and gaining valuable life experience. There was an opportunity to sample the treats of the Lunchbox Cafe and to find out about the role of clients in the packaging room for AEL’s online shop, Candyrush, their warehouse and a newly-opened engraving centre (Create Gifts), which creates merchandise for Irish League football teams including Linfield, Larne, Glentoran and Cliftonville, as well as personalised gifts such as mugs, keyrings and engraved glasses.

During the Covid pandemic, the Naggy Burn Garden Centre was opened on the site beside the Naggy Burn Poly-tunnels and Allotments, providing a wide range of horticultural items including plants, seeds and lawn feeds.

Alliance MLAs Naomi Long, Danny Donnelly and Stewart Dickson alongside Jackie Reid (Head of Business), Lorraine Black (Head of Services) and CEO Laura Steele.

Sharing his experience, client Stuart said: “I love coming here. I attend three days a week. The staff are very friendly and I’ve made so many friends. I’ve received maths teaching as well as being taught how to cook and bake. I really enjoyed this and it’s something I’ve been able to practice at home.”

For 25 years, AEL has focused on providing such positive opportunities and the team is determined to continue doing so despite the looming challenges.

Jackie Reid, head of business, said: “Over the years we’ve grown to be a truly impactful, diverse operation with a mixed ability, dedicated workforce of 35 and as a social enterprise, we’ve prided ourselves in being capable of generating 70 per cent of our own income, through our various businesses.

"This has not only provided a unique learning environment for our trainees, but also contributed to the economy through wages, purchases from local businesses and suppliers.”

The garden centre at the AEL site is open to the public.

CEO Laura Steele stated: “In our 24 years of operation, we've never had the need to reach out to businesses and the public to ask for donations, however with the loss of almost £200,000 of European Social Funding at the end of March 2023, in order to help us to continue to fund our vital services, we now find ourselves in that position.

"Not only will the loss of this funding mean the end of one or more of our training and support programmes, but it also impacts on our ability to generate income, creates redundancies and impacts the families of those we support, as essentially their respite services cease.

“If we are unable to support our clients at AEL, this will also have a knock-on effect on other key statutory departments, such as the Department of Health, Department of Education and the Department for Communities.

"The loss of our services will have a huge negative impact on our trainees who have a real purpose in coming to AEL, to gain work experience, grow their confidence and their social skills with their fellow trainees and staff.”

Lorraine Black and Jackie Reid explained the challenges facing the sector to Naomi Long MLA.

Lorraine Black, the project’s head of services, noted: “At AEL, we’re giving the people we work with confidence, a routine and structure. There is no pre-employment support after the ESF money goes.

"We’re now being pitted against other groups in the sector, as well as many other agencies involved in further education to apply for money from a UK-wide scheme in place of the ESF. It’s a frustrating process.

"We’re in a consortium in a bid to secure financial support. It’s a very worrying time for the loved ones of our service users and our staff, as some face the very real possibility of losing their jobs.”

In October of last year, East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons, in his capacity as then Economy Minister, announced additional funding of £2.6m to ensure that projects funded under the ESF programme can continue to operate until March.

Commenting at the time Mr Lyons said: “I have provided security until March 2023, but beyond this date my Department does not have the financial resources, nor the legal powers, to continue funding the programme. I do however hope that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will fulfil its commitment to offset the EU funding gap through the delivery of the Shared Prosperity Fund’s Investment Plan for Northern Ireland.”

Speaking after Wednesday’s tour, former Justice Minister Naomi Long stated: "Our party saw that issues like this would happen before the Brexit vote in 2016 and we were worried about how services like AEL and similar programmes across Northern Ireland would be impacted.

“We will continue to try and get funding for projects like this. People who use AEL become part of a social network and experience life outside of the home. The service is so important and it would be terrible if it was lost.”

Also in attendance were East Antrim MLAs Stewart Dickson and Danny Donnelly, Councillor Maeve Donnelly and local government election candidate Aaron Skinner.

Mr Dickson said: “AEL is providing jobs for people, both on site with things like the cafe and garden centre, as well as in Larne and further afield.

"There is a real fear that if the services are cut, the people who will be no longer able to attend AEL will be placed into other settings when they should be here getting the training and support that they are currently enjoying.”

AEL is calling on any businesses wishing to provide funding to get in touch.

Jackie added: “Every donation, however small, will go towards our target and help us make a difference.

“£1,500 will help six trainees to achieve an OCN qualification. £5,000 provides 195 hours of personal development mentor support.

“£10,000 provides 650 hours of job coach support. £20,000 provides 780 hours of personal development mentor support.

