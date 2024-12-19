Wallace High student speaks out at Poetry Aloud competition in Dublin

Wallace High School student Sam Cranston has been recognised in the final of the 2024 Poetry Aloud competition.

The competition challenges second-level students across the island of Ireland to recite a prescribed poem from memory.

Organised by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) and Poetry Ireland, in partnership with University College Cork, this year’s competition drew 358 entries from schools across the island. There were 29 finalists in this year’s competition from across 15 counties, from Antrim to Dublin and Mayo.

The competition has been putting poetry to the forefront of students’ minds since 2007. It has three categories: junior, intermediate, and senior. The prescribed poems for this year were Forecast by Geraldine Mitchell (junior category), Counting the Winter Days by Nithy Kasa (intermediate category), Nocturne by Eavan Boland (senior category).

Wallace High School student Sam Cranston is pictured at the National Library of Ireland receiving a Poetry Aloud certificate from the Director of the National Library of Ireland, Dr Audrey Whitty.. Pic credit: Marc O'Sullivan

Sam (12) made a video of himself reciting a poem and was selected for the semi-finals of the competition.

He then travelled to Dublin to compete in the junior section of the contest and was thrilled to make it to the final.

After taking part in the competition, Sam said it had really given him confidence to step out of his comfort zone.

Sam’s mum Claire explained: “It isn't something he had done before but he was keen to have a go as his friend was entering.

“He has become very keen on performing and musical theatre over recent years, taking part in youth shows and panto with Lisnagarvey Operatic and Dramatic Society, which has really helped to develop his confidence and give him the confidence to stand up in front of so many people.

"He had to learn a set poem off by heart called 'The Last Peacock' by Gerry Dawe which was recorded as a video and sent in by the school.

"He was delighted to hear he had got through to the semi-final where he had to learn two poems off by heart - 'The Language of Cats by Rachel Rooney and 'First They Came' by Martin Neimoller.

"He travelled to the National Library of Ireland in Dublin with his teachers and had to recite his poems aloud for the adjudicators and other competitors. It was a bit daunting but he loved every minute of it.

"He was absolutely gobsmacked when he heard he had got through to the final, for which he had to learn another two poems off by heart.

"Although, he didn't win the final he loved the whole experience and was delighted to be one of the 29 finalists out of the 358 children from all over Ireland who took part.”

Dr Audrey Whitty, Director of the National Library of Ireland, commented: "Poetry Aloud is a powerful celebration of spoken word, which brings young people from across the island of Ireland together to breathe fresh life into the work of Ireland’s greatest poets.

"The competition highlights the enduring power of poetry to move, inspire and unite.”

Liz Kelly, Director of Poetry Ireland, said: “The late Seamus Heaney loved Poetry Aloud, he always said that ‘…it brings poetry into the memory and affections of the young in a way that will make it a lifelong possession and value’.

"Poetry Ireland is thrilled to carry on the work of making poetry a lifelong possession for young people through Poetry Aloud 2024."