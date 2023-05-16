Wallace High students become first NI team to make it to the Money Smarts Quiz Challenge grand final

A team of students at Wallace High School showed off their money-smarts having secured their spot at the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Quiz Challenge Grand Final, which was held recently at Trinity College Dublin.

It’s the first time a local school has secured a spot at the all-island competition, which is designed to help students learn about managing money, while also encouraging them to engage with the idea of financial wellbeing in a fun and interactive way.

The team from Wallace secured their place at the quarter finals event earlier this month where close to 2,000 students from 100 schools across the island of Ireland competed, with the top 16 teams progressing to the Grand Final where they will compete for the title of the Money Smarts Challenge Champion of 2023 and have the opportunity to win funds for their school.

The students have been supported in their preparation for the competition by teachers Mrs Elliott, Mr English and Mr McGeown.

Teachers Mr McGeown and Mr English with students Jason Murphy, Rory Cauley, and Katie Longley with Catriona McGirr, Community Engagement Manager, Bank of Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Final, Mr English said; “The Money Smarts Challenge has provided us with an opportunity to discuss financial topics and wellbeing in a way that brought them to life for the students in the classroom.

“The students have developed a real appreciation of the importance of financial wellbeing and money management, which is a vital life skill as they prepare for stepping into employment and plan for progressing to third level education in the next few years.