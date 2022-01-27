Wallace pupil is a Future Chef

Olivia Drain from Ballymena Academy, Michael Thompson from Campbell College, Ewan McCandless from Wallace High School, Kristen Nugent from St. Ciaran’s College and Faith Belshaw from Newtownhamilton High School have made it to the final and have been mentored by some of the finest chefs to come from these shores. Chris Bell, John Clark, Chris McGowan, James Devine and Colleen Lennon have championed the young chefs alongside Chef Geoff who works with hundreds of restaurants and hospitality venues across Ireland in his role with Henderson Foodservice, the NI-based company which supplies to restaurants, cafes, schools and hospitals throughout the island.