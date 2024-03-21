Watch: Pupils at Victoria Primary School, Carrickfergus mark Sign Language Week

Pupils at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus performed 'Jesus, Strong and Kind' during their weekly assembly, using British Sign Language to mark Sign Language Week (March 18-24).
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:11 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As part of this, Mrs McFadden's P3 class have also been learning all about diversity and inclusion.

A flagship awareness week for British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language, Sign Language Week is celebrated annually in March to commemorate the first time BSL was acknowledged as a language in its own right by the UK Government on March 18, 2003.

Related topics:CarrickfergusJesus