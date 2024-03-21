Watch: Pupils at Victoria Primary School, Carrickfergus mark Sign Language Week
Pupils at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus performed 'Jesus, Strong and Kind' during their weekly assembly, using British Sign Language to mark Sign Language Week (March 18-24).
As part of this, Mrs McFadden's P3 class have also been learning all about diversity and inclusion.
A flagship awareness week for British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language, Sign Language Week is celebrated annually in March to commemorate the first time BSL was acknowledged as a language in its own right by the UK Government on March 18, 2003.