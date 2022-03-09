‘Water’ great idea from Lislagan PS

NI Water’s Education team visited Lislagan Primary School recently to tell pupils in Key Stage 2 about how to help reduce plastic by refilling a reusable bottle from the tap.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:30 pm
NI Water provided all pupils at the school with water bottles to encourage pupils to refill them with tap water and therefore reduce the amount of single use plastic bottles that could potentially end up polluting the seas.

Information on all of NI Water’s key messages and campaigns can be found by logging on to www.niwater.com

