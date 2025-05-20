A Coleraine school is on the look out for a sponsor for its a brand new, state-of-the-art hockey pitch.

The Coleraine Grammar Hockey Society is seeking a key partner to become the official pitch sponsor.

The Society said: “For nearly a decade, Coleraine Grammar School has been a proud home to thriving hockey talent. Building on the legacy of Coleraine High School, generations of young players have been shaped by the sport – learning discipline, teamwork, and resilience on and off the field.

"Now, with a brand new, state-of-the-art hockey pitch nearing completion, the future of girls’ hockey at Coleraine Grammar School is brighter than ever. But to bring this vision fully to life, we need a champion.”

Louisa McLean and Amy Caulfield pictured with the U14A team from Coleraine Grammar School. CREDIT LOUISA MCLEAN

The named sponsor business will receive exclusive pitch naming rights, prominent signage and branding visible to all who attend matches and training sessions, logo placement on school kits and event materials and ‘enduring visibility and community goodwill’.

“Our sponsor’s name will be at the heart of every match, every team talk, and every victory,” said Amy Caulfield, Head of PE and Junior Hockey Coach at Coleraine Grammar School.

“It’s a chance tobe part of something special for decades to come.”

Louisa McLean, Chairperson of the Coleraine Grammar Hockey Society and member of the Board of Governors, added: “We would love to unveil our sponsor at our grand opening event.

The Coleraine Grammar Hockey Society is seeking a key partner to become the official pitch sponsor. CREDIT CGHS

"This is your opportunity to be there from the very beginning, building a future full of potential and promise.”

Anyone interested in being the named pitch sponsor should contact [email protected] before June 5.