Post -16 results day proved to be very successful once again for Ballycastle High School, said a school spokesperson.

“Whole school success, combined with some outstanding individual performances, make this another excellent year for all concerned, with over 90% of students successfully passing three A levels or equivalent qualification.”

Acting Principal Carol Stewart said she was especially pleased for this cohort of students, whose studies were greatly disrupted by the pandemic, and the fact that hard work had paid off. The encouragement, challenge and support provided by parents/guardians and staff has been matched by the determination and commitment of the young people to achieve their potential.

She wished departing students well as they commenced the next stage of their careers, and congratulated Year 13 students on their achievements at AS level and encouraged them to continue their hard work into Year 14. Mrs Stewart commended all the staff of Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College for their caring attitude, dedication, and professionalism.

Pupils and parents were praised for their hard work and commitment to the school. She added: “The strong relationships which exist in our wider school community are a critical aspect of the success we continue to enjoy in Ballycastle High School. I really would like to pay tribute to everyone and to thank them for their huge contribution to the success of our pupils and school”.

1 . Education Ballycastle High School students receiving A and A/S level results Photo: Ballycastle High School

2 . Education Ballycastle High School students receiving A and A/S level results Photo: Ballyastle High School

3 . Education Ballycastle High School students receiving A and A/S level results Photo: Ballycastle High School

4 . Education Ballycastle High School students receiving A and A/S level results Photo: Ballycastle High school