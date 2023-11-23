Will you help fund bright student Alex’s ‘uni film’?

​​ASPIRING film director and Banbridge student, Alex Wheeler has embarked on an all-out fundraising drive to support an ambitious graduate film project – one exploring toxic masculinity in an Armed Forces setting.

Student Alex Wheeler may be aiming for a short film, however everything will need to be authentic within it, and that costs money! C2347503

​The talented script writer and wannabe film director has spent a lot of time working on her project, and she has set up a £7,000 fundraising target to help bring her 15-minute film project to fruition.

The year 2007 was chosen for the short film, because the UK was still reeling from the shock that four British Army trainee soldiers had died in obscure circumstances at the Princess Royal Barracks, Deepcut, in the county of Surrey – known as the ‘Deepcut Four’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A devastating 2006 report, known as the ‘Deepcut Review’, found, in particular, that a detrimental culture in the barracks had taken root involving bullying and unofficial punishments.

x

The Castlewellan Road student, who is currently studying at Arts University Bournemouth, admitted that writing a script based on such disturbing events had been difficult, especially as she has strong personal connections with the Armed Forces: “The year 2007 follows the deaths of the ‘Deepcut Four’

"The inquest into their demises were vague, opening up the conversation about the morally conflicting, more problematic underbelly of the forces.

"Initially, I found myself feeling some sort of guilt whilst writing the script, however, we are not telling this story through an accusatory lens, and I have been able to separate my own experiences from the contents of the script, so that we can speak for those affected by abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’ve been developing the script for about a year now, collecting articles and testimonies, and interviewing family and friends about their time in the armed forces.

"The producers and I have been in contact with a few UK-based charities that deal with issues that the film tackles, who have offered us very insightful information that have informed elements of the film’s production.

"It will be a 15-minute film. Making a short film is much more expensive than you realise.

"We need to enlist great acting talent and our production designers need the funds in order to make our location period-appropriate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talented Alex has managed to put together a fantastic trailer for her yet-to-be-filmed project, titled ‘Eyes, Front’ – prepare to be amazed!

"We managed to bring the whole thing together in just five days with zero budget and three hours of shooting,” the former Academy student revealed. “However, the real thing requires as much help and support as we can get!"

Helping to fund Alex’s debut film project isn’t just the right thing to do to support a promising young talent, as there is a whole list of perks and goodies for donors giving as little as £5!