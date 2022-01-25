Win £1,000 for your school breakfast club

One club from each region of England, as well as one club from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, could be crowned the best breakfast club of the year and bag a cash prize.

This year, as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Kellogg’s in the UK, there will also be an opportunity for an individual to be recognised with a special award for all of the hard work and dedication they put in to make breakfast happen.

Winners will be invited to attend an awards ceremony at the House of Commons, where they will be joined by their local MPs, ministers and members of the Kellogg’s breakfast club team.

Entries are now OPEN and will close on February 11 before being judged by a panel of experts.

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager for Kellogg’s, said: “The Breakfast Club Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the wonderful and inspiring work that goes on in schools up and down the country.

“Kellogg’s started selling its cereal in Britain 100 years ago and it has supported Breakfast Clubs for 24 of those years. To mark our centenary, we will make the awards an extra special one and are delighted to be able to recognise schools for the hard work and dedication they have put in to keep their pre-school clubs going.”

Kellogg’s Breakfast Clubs Programme currently supports over 4,000 clubs, investing more than £5million since it started, by providing training, grants and food.

With a third of teachers at schools in areas of high deprivation revealing they have noticed a child at their school was hungry, breakfast clubs provide an opportunity to ensure no child starts the day with an empty tummy.