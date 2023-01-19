Winning artwork displayed at new building site in Magherafelt town centre

Pupils from Woods Primary School, Magherafelt, have been named the winners of an art competition organised by leading construction company Henry Brothers.

As a result of their efforts, the then P5 pupils’ artwork is now proudly displayed on the hoarding surrounding the new Rainey Street site in Magherafelt town centre.

The site forms part of Henry Brothers’ commitment to enhancing the local area, with the redevelopment works well underway to create a range of modern retail units, apartments and office space.

Advertisement

CR Director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, said:“The artwork designed by the Woods Primary School pupils is a very welcome addition to our site hoarding, and it was fantastic to see the talent in the entries received from schools across Magherafelt and the surrounding area.

Pupils from Woods Primary School, Magherafelt, have been named the winners of an art competition organised by leading construction company Henry Brothers.

Advertisement

“Picking a winner was certainly a challenge but I have no doubt that locals and passers-by will agree that the artwork on display is of an exceptional standard, and they will continue to enjoy it over the coming months.

“We are confident that the redevelopment of the Rainey Street site will be warmly received by the community and look forward to announcing more details in the near future.”

Advertisement

The winning class received a VIP tour of the Rainey Street site in addition to IT equipment.

Karen White, Principal at Woods Primary School, added: “Our students had great fun designing their submissions and it is fantastic to see these receive pride of place in Magherafelt town centre.