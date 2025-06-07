Wipezilla’s days are numbered with Edenbrooke Primary

Edenbrooke Primary School, Belfast, has been making a splash with NI Water ahead of World Oceans Day.

The school’s very own eco-committee recently visited NI Water’s Wastewater Heritage Centre to learn more about what’s safe and what’s not safe to flush down the toilet, including wet wipes.

As part of the visit, they also met Wipezilla - NI Water’s very own wet wipe monster. A hideous creature made up of flushed wet wipes who migrated from the sewers, Wipezilla reminded the eco-friendly students that the monster can turn up anywhere, at any time, even on the beach and in the ocean.

World Ocean’s Day is celebrated annually on June 8 to raise awareness and take action to protect the world’s oceans and highlight the importance of the marine environment and celebrate the wonders of our waters.

Edenbrooke Primary's eco-committee met NI Water's Wipezilla.

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “Similar to wet wipes, Wipezilla the wet wipe monster looks harmless but in reality, causes the majority of sewer blockages. He also causes out of sewer flooding into the streets, homes, gardens and ends up at the beach and the ocean.

“Some of our customers genuinely don’t realise the damage they are doing when they flush a wet wipe. Wet wipes and sanitary items should never be flushed down your toilet. These items are designed to absorb water and as such they do not break down the way toilet paper does. If enough customers are flushing them at one time, the chances of a blockage are quite high. In fact, we deal with hundreds of blockages each year caused by these very items.

“The good news is we all have the power to defeat the wet wipe monster. By adopting better flushing habits and only flushing the 3P’s - pee, poo and paper - Wipezilla’s days will be numbered. Doing this will also help the environment; if wipes end up in a river or the sea this can have devastating effects on the marine life and environment.

“A better flushing habit is a single action that each and every one of us can implement today to help protect our beautiful environment for all to enjoy.”